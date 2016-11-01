Goolsarran, Ramkarran rebuke Finance Minister over attack on Auditor General
Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ralph Ramkarran and columnist, Anand Goolsarran have chided Finance Minister, Winston Jordan for his attack on Auditor General (AG) Deodat Sharma and his report on the public accounts for 2015.
At an October 17 press conference, Jordan assailed Sharma on several points including on the question of contingency spending. Sharma was of the view that the government had abused the Contingency Fund. Jordan's riposte was that the Auditor General was in no position to decide on exigencies.
