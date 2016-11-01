Lethem boy hospitalised in Brazil after road crash

An 11-year-old boy is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Brazilian hospital after being involved an incident with a car at Lethem.

Reon Patricio of Main Road, Lethem, was riding his bicycle when he was struck down by a speeding driver on the Lethem Public road on Saturday.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, told Stabroek News that the vehicle was speeding as it attempted to overtake another vehicle on a turn. It was at this time that the vehicle struck down the child.

The child, the eyewitness recounted, fell on his face some distance from the point of impact and was picked up by the driver and taken to the Boa Vista General Hospital for emergency medical attention.

Police are investigating.