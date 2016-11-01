Mystery aircraft causes concern at Port Kaituma
Police in Port Kaituma, North West District are currently probing an incident where an unidentified aircraft was observed “circling” in Port Kaituma airspace last Thursday.
Based on information reaching this newspaper, the incident occurred between 3 and 3.30 pm last Thursday and caused concern among residents Fitzburg and Canal Bank, Port Kaituma.
A resident of the area, who requested that his name be withheld, told Stabroek News that he was at home in Fitzburg,
