Proposed motion on parking meters deal lacks jurisdiction – Bulkan

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has said that in his preliminary opinion the motion in the name of PPP/C MP Irfaan Ali calling for an immediate forensic audit into the Georgetown City Council including the controversial parking meter project, “lacks jurisdiction.”

Bulkan, whose ministry is responsible for local government institutions, stressed that in his interpretation the legislation governing Local Government Authorities grants those authorities autonomy to operate, an autonomy which central government cannot impede.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.