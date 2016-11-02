Accused found not guilty of Mabura businessman’s murder

Jahryl Reid yesterday walked out of court a free man after a jury found him not guilty of murdering Mabura businessman Colin McLean.

After about two hours of deliberations, the 12-member jury returned unanimous verdicts of not guilty on the counts of murder and manslaughter, on which it was given directions by the trial judge, Justice Jo-ann Barlow.

The charge against Reid, 22, was that on April 27, 2014, he murdered McLean, 52, at Mabura, Upper Demerara River.