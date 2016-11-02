Accused teen robber paralysed after being shot by cop
-remanded after being read charges in stretcher
A teen, who has been left paralysed after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty policeman during a robbery, was yesterday remanded to prison after charges were read to him as he lay in a stretcher.
Mark Anthony, 18, lay in a stretcher in an open area in the court compound surrounded by police officers as Georgetown Magistrate Dylon Bess read charges to him for armed robbery, the alleged possession of a firearm and ammunition and discharging a loaded firearm at a police officer.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
