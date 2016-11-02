Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder

One of two armed bandits was shot and killed by a licenced firearm holder, early this morning as they attempted to break into his 5th Avenue Diamond Housing Scheme, home.

The police say that investigations revealed that about 02:15h., the 38 year-old miner was awoken by a loud noise coming from the lower flat of his house, and upon investigating saw two males one armed with a handgun, attempting to gain entry via a southern door. He raised an alarm and during this process, discharged his firearm in the bandits’ direction, hitting one of them who fell, whilst his accomplice with the firearm managed to scale the fenced yard and escaped.

The matter was reported and ranks of a mobile patrol responded promptly and rushed the shot bandit, who was clad in a ¾ pants and a black vest tied around his neck, to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival with two suspected gunshot wounds to his neck. His identity is yet to be ascertained. The body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home.

A 27 year old male from West Ruimveldt who was arrested in the vicinity of the crime scene, is assisting with the investigation.

