Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
A 39-year-old labourer of Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice is in custody for the murder of his opposite neighbour at about 09:30h. this morning, whilst the victim was in her yard, the police said.
Investigations revealed that the victim Bhumattie Delall, 53 years of 351 5th Street, South Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice, was standing in her yard, when the suspect armed with a cutlass, approached and dealt her several chops to her neck, almost severing same after which he left and went home where he was promptly arrested by investigators, to whom he handed over the alleged murder weapon, the police said.
More in Local News
