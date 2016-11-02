Bids received for GPHC medical supplies
Two bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board for the Procurement of Medical Supplies for the Georgetown Public Hospital and Provision of Security Services for 2017 for the Ministry of Agriculture. The names of the companies and their respective bids are shown below.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
Mystery aircraft causes concern at Port Kaituma
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
-
Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits
US to help with border surveillance
PPP/C parliament motion seeks audit of city, parking meters deal
Comments
About these comments