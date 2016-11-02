Bishoo, Johnson contracted to Windies up to next year

-Carlos Brathwaite declines

St John’s, ANTIGUA – The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) now has 12 men and 15 women who have all signed central contracts for the West Indies for the period up to September 30, 2017. Alzarri Joseph heads a list of newcomers to the retained list of men; while the number of women increased from 11 to 15.

The full lists are:

Men

 

*       Devendra Bishoo

 

*       Jermaine Blackwood

 

*       Kraigg Brathwaite

 

*       Roston Chase

 

*       Miguel Cummins

 

*       Shane Dowrich

 

*       Shannon Gabriel

 

*       Jason Holder

 

*       Shai Hope

 

*       Leon Johnson

 

*       Alzarri Joseph

 

*       Jomel Warrican

 

 

 

Women

 

*       Merissa Aguerilla

 

*       Shermaine Campbelle

 

*       Shamilia Connell

 

*       Britney Cooper

 

*       Shanel Daley

 

*       Deandra Dottin

 

*       Afy Fletcher

 

*       Kycia Knight

 

*       Kyshona Knight

 

*       Hayley Mathews

 

*       Anisa Mohammed

 

*       Shaquana Quintyne

 

*       Shakera Selman

 

*       Tremayne Smartt

 

*       Stafanie Taylor

 

 

 

Three male players have notified the Selection Panel they are declining the offer. They are top-order batsmen, Marlon Samuels and Darren Bravo and all-rounder, Carlos Brathwaite. All three are currently in the Test Team playing against Pakistan.

 

 

The central contracts for women range from US$12,000 to US$30,000; while the contracts for men range from US$100,000 to US$150,000. The contract for the period is based on performances from October 1, 2015 to September 2016.

 

 

 

The WICB also has 90 additional players on contract for the six franchises and their salaries range from US$15,600 to $30,000. Those players are part of the first-class set-up. The 4-Day Professional Cricket League begins next Friday, November 11 with matches in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and St Kitts. The Super 50 is scheduled for January to February 2017.

 

 

 

Separate arrangements are on offer for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) the region’s Twenty20 domestic league and those packages range from US$5,000 to US$160,000.

 

 

West Indies will play in a Tri-Nation One-Day-International series with

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. The series, scheduled for Zimbabwe, is due to start

Wednesday, November 16.

 

Kraigg Brathwaite

Brilliant Brathwaite takes West Indies to the brink

default placeholder

Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour

default placeholder

Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder

default placeholder

Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

default placeholder

Protection Racket and the Pharmaceutical Bond

20161102-bartica-massacre

Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges

default placeholder

Four new generators coming for Anna Regina, Bartica – GPL

Broken pickets in the street

Carpenter found dead on Number 70 road

