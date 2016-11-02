Carpenter found dead on Number 70 road
The body of a carpenter was found along the Number 70 Village Public Road early yesterday morning and his family suspects foul play despite signs suggesting he was the victim of a vehicular accident.
The body of Faiyaz Narinedatt, 26, of Lot 36 Number 70 Village, Corentyne, was discovered around 3.45am.
According to persons who flocked to the scene after the body was found, the scene seem staged to suggest an accident.
