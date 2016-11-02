Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Former Director of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Carvil Duncan, was today found not guilty of stealing almost a million dollars from the company. He still faces a charge of conspiracy to steal.
Magistrate Leron Daly ruled that a prima facie case had not been established against Duncan, who was charged with simple larceny, and that the court would not call on him to lead a defence on the charge.
It was alleged that on March 31, 2015, at Georgetown, he conspired to steal $984,900, which was the property of GPL.
Although Duncan was freed of the simple larceny charge he is set to face trial once more on January 4 , 2016 for the conspiracy charge which stated that between May 7 and May 8, 2015 he conspired with another to steal $27,757,547.
