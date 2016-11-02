Four new generators coming for Anna Regina, Bartica – GPL
-10 hr power cut on Nov 6 for parts of city, East Bank, East Coast
Under mounting criticism over power failures, GPL yesterday said that four 1.7 MW generators are to be purchased – three for Anna Regina and one for Bartica – and it advised that maintenance on November 6 can see blackouts in parts of Georgetown, the East Coast and East Bank for as long as 10 hours.
While Georgetown has suffered interruptions from trips in the system, Bartica and Anna Regina have endured long outages because their multiple generators broke down suddenly.
