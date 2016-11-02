Kuru Kururu women in empowerment programme
First Lady, Sandra Granger on Monday launched the 10th Self-Reliance and Success in Business workshop for women in Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.
According to a Ministry of the Presidency press release, Regional Chairperson, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four), Genevieve Allen, at the launching, said that the initiative is one that will benefit communities along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
Mystery aircraft causes concern at Port Kaituma
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
-
Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits
US to help with border surveillance
PPP/C parliament motion seeks audit of city, parking meters deal
Comments
About these comments