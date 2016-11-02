Major work to be done on Arthur Chung convention centre – ministry
During the 18 months that it will be closed from December 1st, 2016, major works will have to be done on the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).
A release yesterday from the Ministry of Public Telecommunications said that ten years of continuous use, wear and tear coupled with the vagaries of natural elements, shifting foundations and saline breezes from the Atlantic Ocean, took a toll on sections of the ACCC.
