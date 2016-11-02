Road deaths at 109 for the year, up 21%
Up to last Friday, the Guyana Police Force had recorded 109 deaths from 99 accidents for the year, representing a 21% increase in comparison with the same period last year. This announcement was made by acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine during a press conference at his office.
Ramnarine said that from January 1 to October 28 last year, there were 82 fatal accidents which resulted in 96 deaths.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
