Road deaths at 109 for the year, up 21%

Up to last Friday, the Guyana Police Force had recorded 109 deaths from 99 accidents for the year, representing a 21% increase in comparison with the same period last year. This announcement was made by acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine during a press conference at his office.

Ramnarine said that from January 1 to October 28 last year, there were 82 fatal accidents which resulted in 96 deaths.