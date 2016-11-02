Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges

-told police ‘Fine Man’ threatened to kill family

One day after his former co-accused Michael Caesar pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges for unlawfully killing 12 persons at Bartica in 2008, Clebert Reece yesterday also admitted his guilt on the lesser count.

Reece, who was initially jointly charged for murder along with Caesar and three other men, indicated to Justice Roxane George, through his attorney Madan Kissoon, that he also wanted to plead guilty to manslaughter.

Reece's pleas were accepted by the State.

