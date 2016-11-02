Sophia men charged with obtaining money from SN photographer for stolen camera

Two men were yesterday charged with corruptly obtaining cash from Stabroek News photographer Keno George for his stolen camera.

Jevon Patterson, 25, and Romel Buttery, 26, were brought before Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly, who read a charge against them that they corruptly obtained $50,000 from George for helping him to recover his camera, which was stolen, on October 19, at Camp Street, Georgetown.