Top Cop hopeful of 911 fix
Despite a 2014 review of the 911 system recommending a range of reforms to improve its efficiency, acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine says the service remains problematic and he trusts that the requisite attention will be given to fix it.
Last Friday, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) voiced its concern that the emergency system, which is essential for any citizen who is under threat to be able to request a police response, is not functioning.
“People are dying, people are being hurt… The 911 system, in my view, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
Mystery aircraft causes concern at Port Kaituma
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
-
Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits
US to help with border surveillance
PPP/C parliament motion seeks audit of city, parking meters deal
Comments
About these comments