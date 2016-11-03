$250,000 bail for $28M fraud accused
A former staff member of BK Quarries, yesterday denied a charge which alleged that he had embezzled over $28 million from the said company.
The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, heard that between July 20 and September 13, at Georgetown, Tolaram Ramchand, 25, of Block X Diamond, East Bank Demerara, while being employed as a clerk or servant at BK Quarries,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
