Baby who cracked skull on GPH floor recovering well

Ricardo Hamilton, the newborn who fell on the floor and fractured his skull at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), is doing well, according to his mother, Nyesha Hamilton, but she still fears that he could exhibit effects from the injury as he gets older.

The baby, who is now just about ten weeks old, is doing well, Hamilton told Stabroek News.

She said her son is developing as normally as a child his age is expected.