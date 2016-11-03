Bandit shot dead at Diamond
-during break-in
A bandit was early yesterday morning shot dead by a licenced firearm holder after he and an accomplice attempted to break into a Diamond, East Bank Demerara home.
Stabroek News was told that the incident occurred about 2:15 am yesterday at a residence, located at Fifth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, which belongs to a miner whose name was only given as “Rupesh”.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
Comments
About these comments