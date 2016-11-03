Bandit shot dead at Diamond

A bandit was early yesterday morning shot dead by a licenced firearm holder after he and an accomplice attempted to break into a Diamond, East Bank Demerara home.

Stabroek News was told that the incident occurred about 2:15 am yesterday at a residence, located at Fifth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, which belongs to a miner whose name was only given as “Rupesh”.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.