Bartica massacre trial begins with voir dire

The trial of Mark Royden Williams, Dennis Williams, called ‘Anaconda’, and Roger Simon, who are accused of murdering 12 persons, including three police officers at Bartica in 2008, commenced yesterday before Justice Roxane George at the High Court in Georgetown.

The charge against the trio, is that on February 17, 2008 at Bartica; they murdered Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir, and Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne, Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian, Irving Ferreira, Deonarine Singh, Ronald Gomes, Ashraf Khan, Abdool Yasseen, Errol Thomas, and Baldeo Singh.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

