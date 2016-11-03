Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
A mentally-challenged man is currently in custody, following the discovery of the decapitated body of his neighbour in her Belvedere Village home.
Dead is Bhumatie Delall, 53, also known as ‘Mommy Goal’ of Lot 351 Squatting Area, Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice. The police have since arrested Jainarine Balgobin, 39, who lives opposite her with his mother.
Neighbours told Stabroek News, that the man, who was armed with a cutlass first went to Delall's house and "cuss her up".
