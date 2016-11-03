Corentyne carpenter died from fractured skull
A post-mortem examination (PME) conducted on the body of the Corentyne carpenter who was found lying lifeless on the Number 70 Public Road around 3.45 am on Tuesday, revealed that he died from a fractured skull.
According to a senior police officer, the PME revealed that the man sustained a fractured skull and a fractured spine along with other injuries.
