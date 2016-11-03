Fire destroys Cane Grove supermarket
-arson suspected
A Cane Grove businessman is counting around $40M in losses after his supermarket was destroyed by fire yesterday morning in what is suspected to be a case of arson.
Shivram Itawaru, owner of Congenial Supercenter, located in Cane Grove, Mahaica, told Stabroek News that around 2 am yesterday he was home, about two corners away from his business, with his family when his wife raised an alarm over the fire.
He related to Stabroek News that she told him that his brother had seen smoke and flames coming from the building and they subsequently rushed to the scene.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
Comments
About these comments