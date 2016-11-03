Fire destroys Cane Grove supermarket

A Cane Grove businessman is counting around $40M in losses after his supermarket was destroyed by fire yesterday morning in what is suspected to be a case of arson.

Shivram Itawaru, owner of Congenial Supercenter, located in Cane Grove, Mahaica, told Stabroek News that around 2 am yesterday he was home, about two corners away from his business, with his family when his wife raised an alarm over the fire.

He related to Stabroek News that she told him that his brother had seen smoke and flames coming from the building and they subsequently rushed to the scene.