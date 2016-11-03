Gender equality body launches drive against sexual harassment
In an effort to stamp out sexual harassment in the workplace, the Women & Gender Equality Commission (WGEC) yesterday launched its Suggestion Boxes initiative to deal with the issue.
The boxes would be placed at strategic locations in all of the regions and the commission has so far identified places in regions four and six, including the post offices, Georgetown Public Hospital, the National Library, the University of Guyana [Tain and Turkeyen campuses] and the Giftland Mall.
