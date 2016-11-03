Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

A 23-year-Guyanese who was the subject of an Interpol red notice has been intercepted and is now awaiting a deportation hearing in front of an immigration judge.

This is according to News America Now.com who identified the fugitive as Guyanese national Anthony Bhupdeo.

The news article went on to say that Bhupdeo, who is wanted here in Guyana, was arrested on October 5th by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) National Fugitive Operations Program (NFOP) team members in New York.

Bhupdeo is now being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearney, New Jersey awaiting deportation.

Reports are that the ICE ERO officers at the agency’s New York City field office received information from HSI Bogotá special agents that led to Bhupdeo’s arrest.

Meanwhile, 406 foreign fugitives on the loose have been nabbed for fiscal year 2016, an increase from 74 in fiscal year 2011.