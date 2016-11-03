Kitty, Queenstown among areas for 10-hr blackout on Sunday

Kitty and Queenstown in Georgetown are among areas scheduled for a 10-hour power cut on Sunday, November 6th to facilitate a comprehensive maintenance exercise by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

In an advertisement in today’s edition of Stabroek News, GPL identified the other areas scheduled for the 8.30 am to 6.30 pm outage as Sheriff Street, the Guyana Water Incorporated and Vlissengen Road, Subryanville, Campbellville, Prashad Nagar and Bel Air Park.

GPL has been buffeted by problems with power stations in the city, along the coast and at Bartica. These problems have triggered extended blackouts and left GPL scrambling  to purchase new generators and undertake remedial work.

The GPL advertisement said that Sunday’s work will be a comprehensive maintenance exercise on its medium and high voltage network between the Kingston and Sophia substations. Aside of the areas set for the 10-hour outage, other areas will be affected intermittently.

GPL’s ad asked consumers for patience and understanding.

