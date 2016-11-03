Linden, Diamond businessmen held over shotgun, ganja at Omai Landing
Two businessmen from Linden and Diamond, East Bank Demerara have been taken into custody pending charges of illegal firearm and drug possession after they were intercepted by ranks in separate incidents at Omai Landing, Region 8.
The two businessmen were apprehended early yesterday morning after an unlicenced 12-gauge shotgun, three live cartridges and a small quantity of cannabis were found in their places of business, at Omai Landing during separate raids.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
