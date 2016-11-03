Man accused of shooting woman in mouth surrenders

A West Ruimveldt resident who allegedly shot his reputed wife in her mouth a little more than one month ago, yesterday morning turned himself over to the police.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the 27-year-old man walked into the Brickdam Police station and surrendered. Up to press time, he remained in custody and was assisting with investigations.

Twenty-seven-year-old Harry, a mother of one who resides at John Fernandes Squatting Area, West Ruimveldt was shot in her mouth around 14:50 hrs on October 1 during an argument at her home with the suspect.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene and neighbours after being alerted of what transpired rushed Harry to the hospital.

She was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she underwent surgery to have the bullet removed before being discharged.

Reports had revealed that while the couple did not live together, the man would frequently visit the home.

He is expected to be charged soon.