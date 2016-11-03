Parliament clears further $2b for GuySuCo
-hundreds of millions aimed at hinterland road works
The National Assembly in the wee hours of Friday, approved more than $9.5 billion in supplemental budgetary spending including an additional $2 billion subsidy for the Guyana Sugar Corporation and hundreds of millions aimed at hinterland road works under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI).
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan last Thursday presented Financial Paper 3/2016 in the National Assembly seeking approval for $9,518,122,347 in supplementary spending from January 1st to December 31st this year. The highest single sum approved is for GuySuCo and it is for 2 billion which Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder told the house would be used to meet routine expenditure related to the second sugar crop.
