President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
President David Granger yesterday celebrated with Essequibo triplets – Radha, Rajshri and Reenica Mansaram on the occasion of their 22nd birthday, at his office at the Ministry of the Presidency.
The young women said that it was their mother’s wish for them to celebrate their birthday with the President and Prime Minister,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
Comments
About these comments