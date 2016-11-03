Road safety body to launch breathalyser campaign against traffic fatalities

The Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC) will launch its ‘White Knight’ breathalyser campaign on Saturday, November 5, as part of efforts to reduce road fatalities.

According to a GINA press release, Coordinator of the GNRSC, Ramona Doorgen, speaking at the launch of Road Safety Awareness Month, on Monday at Parliament Square, explained that the campaign will see the setting up of roadblocks where breathalyser tests will be done on all drivers.