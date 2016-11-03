Simple larceny charge against Carvil Duncan dismissed
-still faces conspiracy charge
Former Director of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Carvil Duncan, was yesterday found not guilty of stealing almost a million dollars from the company, after insufficient evidence by the prosecution.
Magistrate Leron Daly ruled that a prima facie case had not been established against Duncan, who had been charged with simple larceny, and that the court would not call on him to lead a defence. It was alleged that on March 31, 2015, at Georgetown, he conspired to steal $984,900, which was the property of GPL.
