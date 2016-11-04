Accused to face trial over Coast Guardsman’s murder
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
-
Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
Comments
About these comments