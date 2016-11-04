Bus driver remanded for attempted murder
A minibus driver was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged in a city court with attempted murder.
The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that on October 31, 2016, at Lodge, Georgetown, Clayson Clementson, 47, of 12-32 North Ruimveldt, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Andre Phillips with intent to murder him.
Clementson, who was unrepresented, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him.
Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that the virtual complainant is still in hospital and is in a critical condition.
According to the police’s case, Clementson and Phillips were arguing when a scuffle ensued between the two.
Clementson, who had a knife, allegedly stabbed Phillips.
The Chief Magistrate remanded Clementson to prison and the adjourned the case to November 22, when it will be called again in Court Three.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
-
Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
Comments
About these comments