Bus driver remanded for attempted murder

A minibus driver was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged in a city court with attempted murder.

The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that on October 31, 2016, at Lodge, Georgetown, Clayson Clementson, 47, of 12-32 North Ruimveldt, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Andre Phillips with intent to murder him.

Clementson, who was unrepresented, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that the virtual complainant is still in hospital and is in a critical condition.

According to the police’s case, Clementson and Phillips were arguing when a scuffle ensued between the two.

Clementson, who had a knife, allegedly stabbed Phillips.

The Chief Magistrate remanded Clementson to prison and the adjourned the case to November 22, when it will be called again in Court Three.