Carol Corbin chosen as procurement body chairwoman

The recently established, five-member Public Procurement Commission (PPC) has elected Carol Corbin as its Chairman and the government will now be relieved of the task of giving its no-objection before contracts are awarded.

The PPC yesterday met with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as they finalised administrative arrangements to become operational and Corbin, a Project Management Professional was chosen as Chairman while former Labour Minister Nanda Kishore Gopaul was selected as Vice Chairman.

The other members are Emily Dodson, Sukrishnalall Pasha and Ivor English.