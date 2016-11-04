Gov’t abandons interest in Carmichael St land
-rescinds acquisition order
There will no longer be any action in respect to the compulsory acquisition of two plots of land at Carmichael and Middle streets belonging to High Commissioner to Canada, Clarissa Riehl and her husband and the Beharry Group of Companies, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.
Harmon told reporters at yesterday’s post-Cabinet press briefing that Cabinet has instructed that the order issued in September to acquire the east quarter of Lot 92 Middle and Carmichael streets under the Acquisition of Lands for Public Purposes Act be rescinded.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
-
Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
Comments
About these comments