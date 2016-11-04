Gov’t abandons interest in Carmichael St land

There will no longer be any action in respect to the compulsory acquisition of two plots of land at Carmichael and Middle streets belonging to High Commissioner to Canada, Clarissa Riehl and her husband and the Beharry Group of Companies, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.

Harmon told reporters at yesterday's post-Cabinet press briefing that Cabinet has instructed that the order issued in September to acquire the east quarter of Lot 92 Middle and Carmichael streets under the Acquisition of Lands for Public Purposes Act be rescinded.