Gov’t stands by decision for AG to advise on team for ‘Pradoville 2’ prosecutions
State Minister Joseph Harmon has defended the government’s decision to have Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams advising on the composition of a team of special prosecutors to handle alleged criminal offences connected to the sale of land at the ‘Pradoville 2’ housing scheme, where former President Bharrat Jagdeo and a string of current and former senior officials have homes.
Harmon told reporters at yesterday’s post-Cabinet press briefing that the government will be providing information to investigators, not prosecuting those accused of a crime.
"The government does not prosecute the government provides…
