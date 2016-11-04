Grove businessman remanded on shotgun, ammo charges

A Golden Grove businessman, who police say was found with a shotgun and matching ammunition, yesterday appeared in court to answer to the charges of illegal firearm and ammunition possession. Ferdinand Schadde, 59, of 1293 Section C Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, stood in the prisoners’ dock as Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read two charges against him. It is alleged that on November 2, at Omai Landing, Essequibo, he had in his possession a 12-gauge shotgun and three live 12-gauge cartridges without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Schadde, who was represented by his attorney Stanley Moore, pleaded not guilty to both of the charges.

Moore, who addressed the court on behalf of his client, made an application for bail. Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, who objected to bail, told the court that on the day in question, the police conducted a search on a shop at Omai Landing. There, he said, the ranks, in the presence of the accused, found the shotgun along with the ammunition. Jeffers said that Schadde was told of the offence and under caution he told the police that it was a friend’s gun that was left there. He also told the lawmen that the gun was used for hunting.

The Chief Magistrate, after listening to submissions from both the defence and the prosecution, remanded Schadde to prison. His case was adjourned until January 17, when it will be called at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court.