GWI revokes appointment of Chief Internal Auditor

The Guyana Water Inc’s (GWI) Chief Internal Auditor  has had his appointment to the position revoked.

It is believed that the revocation is related to findings he produced on the procurement procedure in a contract awarded by GWI Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles earlier this year.

The corporation’s Board in late September approved the appointment of Anand Bharrat,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

default placeholder

Gov’t abandons interest in Carmichael St land

Jonathan Budhan

Man remanded over cricket bat murder

default placeholder

Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

default placeholder

Still traumatized Bartica resident recounts raid by bandits on night of massacre

default placeholder

Puran Bros, Cevons threaten to suspend garbage collection again

Carol Corbin

Carol Corbin chosen as procurement body chairwoman

Sattie DeJesus

Kuru Kururu mother dies after emergency C-Section at GPH

Clayson Clementson

Bus driver remanded for attempted murder

Comments

