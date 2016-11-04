Key swing state Ohio too close to call

By Zoisa Fraser in Ohio

With five days to go before the gripping US 2016 elections, there is no clear indication as to who will win Ohio, a key battleground state and Ohio State University (OSU) Professor of Constitutional Law, Daniel Tokaji yesterday expressed surprise that Republican candidate Donald Trump has managed to rake in almost as much support as Hillary Clinton, the Democrats’ candidate.

The latest polls show Trump following closely behind Clinton in Ohio which is usually key to determining who wins the presidential election.

"I was initially surprised that he did so well in the Republican Primary and I suppose less surprised by his maybe greater than generally expected success in the general elections because we are so polarized", Tokaji told a group of 25 journalists from around the world participating in the