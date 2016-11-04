Kitty Market will be ready for Christmas – city

Vendors and other stakeholders are being assured that works on the Kitty Market will be completed for the Christmas holidays. A release from the Mayor and City Council yesterday said that work has resumed on the structure following a short delay in the provision of necessary materials.

The Mayor and City Council said it is optimistic that the market will be much to expectation of those involved. Town Clerk Royston King announced earlier that the market is currently in its final stages of repairs and is more than 65 percent completed.

The Kitty Market is that community’s only facility providing certain services.

The release said that the market is however being repaired with several additions and upgrades. Several services, including some that involve municipal duties will be re-introduced after being unavailable to citizens for a very long time.