Kraigg Brathwaite in top 20 after third Test heroics

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates,  CMC – Opener Kraigg Brathwaite’s monumental performance in the third Test against Pakistan has seen him vault into the top 20 of the International Cricket Council Test player rankings.

The 23-year-old right-hander jumped 13 places to a career-best 19th spot in the latest batting rankings released on Friday, to be the only West Indies batsman in the top 20.

Brathwaite became the first opener to remain undefeated in both innings in a Test with 142 and 60 respectively, as West Indies beat Pakistan by five wickets in Sharjah for their only victory of the limited overs and Test series.

The Windies vice-captain was joined by wicketkeeper batsman Shane Dowrich who moved up 27 spots to a career-best 58th, following his outstanding performance in both innings

Dowrich made 47 in the first innings and an unbeaten 60 in the second and it was his aggressive batting as part of an 87-run, unbroken sixth wicket partnership which saw West Indies complete a successful run chase early on the final day.

Roston Chase, who scored a half-century in the first innings, has risen four places to 82nd in the rankings.

Australian Steve Smith, meanwhile, remains on top the batting rankings with South African Hashim Amla and New Zealander Kane Williamson moving up one place each, to second and third respectively.

In the bowling rankings, leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo has also enjoyed a measure of success, jumping seven places to a career-best 29th spot after taking seven wickets in the third Test.

His captain Jason Holder also tasted upward movement, leaping 12 spots to 47th following his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings in Sharjah.

The top three in the rankings remain unchanged, with off-spinner Ravi Ashwin topping the pile with South African Dale Steyn second and Englishman James Anderson third.

