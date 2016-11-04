Kuru Kururu mother dies after emergency C-Section at GPH
A former nursing aide died on Tuesday after undergoing an emergency C-Section at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).
Dead is Sattie De Jesus, 35, of 477 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, who underwent the procedure for the delivery of her third child.
De Jesus, who was not due to deliver until next month, took ill on Monday night and died on Tuesday. Her baby, a girl, remains hospitalised at the GPH.
Up to press time, GPH Public Relations Officer Mitzy Campbell told Stabroek News that there was no report on De Jesus’ case.
De Jesus' husband, Odin De Jesus, recounted to Stabroek News that his wife started to experience stomach pains.
