Man freed of 2010 murder of NA taxi driver
A man was set free this week after he was found not guilty of murdering a New Amsterdam taxi driver in 2010.
Stephen Campbell of Lot 5 Number Seven, Bramsfield Village, East Coast Berbice, was accused of murdering Trevor Kissoon, 27, of 24 Alexander Street, New Amsterdam. A no-case submission which stated that the evidence presented by the state was unsatisfactory and unsound was upheld by Justice William Ramlal in the High Court at New Amsterdam which resulted in the jury returning with a formal verdict of not guilty.
According to the state’s case, on June 9, 2010 a request for a taxi via telephone was made to the J&N Taxi Service. It was noted that the unknown caller asked for the driver of the 212 to pick him up at the Canje Turn. Kissoon who was the driver was dispatched and upon reaching the Canje Turn radioed in to tell the base that he had made his pick up and was heading to Rose Hall Town. On June 10, 2010 around 07:30 hrs Kissoon’s body was discovered at the point of the drop off with several injuries to his head and about his body.
The state called eleven witnesses.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
-
Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
Comments
About these comments