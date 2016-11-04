Man remanded over cricket bat murder

A 19-year-old man was remanded to prison on Monday on a charge of murder over the beating to death of another with a cricket bat.

Jonathan Budhan, of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge of murder.

Budhan was subsequently remanded to prison and is expected to return on December 16, for report.

Budhan is accused of beating Ramesh Manbodh, 40, of 655 Best Village, West Coast Demerara, on October 20.

The man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted and died four days after.

While Budhan was on the run since, he had turned himself in at the Leonora Police Station on October 27.

Manbodh was cremated on the same day Budhan was charged. Manbodh’s relatives expressed their satisfaction with Budhan being charged and said they are now waiting for justice to be served.