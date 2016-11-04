Pradoville 2, World Cup audit reports handed over the police

Jaipaul Sharma, Minister within the Ministry of Finance today met with Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud at the Commissioner of Police’s office to hand over the Final Reports of the Forensic Audits of the Sparendaam Housing Project-(Special Investigation of the Central Housing and Planning Authority) and the Guyana World Cup/Guyana World Cup Inc. The Sparendaam Housing Project is usually referred to as Pradoville 2.

A release from GINA said that the decision to have these documents handed over to the Police Commissioner for investigation was made at Cabinet Meeting held on October 25, 2016.