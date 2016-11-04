Puran Bros, Cevons threaten to suspend garbage collection again
-hundreds of millions owed by City Hall
The city’s two largest garbage disposal contractors have once again given notice to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of their intention to suspend their collection services if they are not paid hundreds of millions owed to them.
A source confirmed that City Hall received a letter from Puran Brothers Disposal Inc indicating that they would halt garbage collection on November 14.
However, the source explained that they did not …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
Comments
About these comments